Sometimes

I feel like a bird

That thinks she’s flying

But all she’s doing is jumping

From tree to tree

Jump, jump, jump

Moments of exhilaration

Momentary

Never full flight

With the sky calling above

Fly, fly, fly

She stands still on the branch

Looks up and imagines the feel of wind

The ache in her wings

Unbearable

And then, turning away

She jumps

From tree to tree